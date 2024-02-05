Winning against Ba is something else: Prasad

Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad says their victory over Ba in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion is special and will be cherished for a while.

Despite the second leg ending in a draw, Lautoka’s one-goal advantage from the first leg secured their victory.

Prasad praised the team’s performance, especially under challenging weather conditions.

“We did our best. Despite the rain, Lautoka did a marvelous job. We emerged as victors, and this is a fantastic start for our association.”

Lautoka’s coach, Babs Khan, shared mixed feelings about the match’s outcome.

“It’s crappy, you know. We should have finished the game in the first half. We had a lot of opportunities but nevertheless, we will take this win. This is a good win for us.”

“The games could have gone either way. We had an opportunity and we took it; they did not,” he added.

Khan also extended his gratitude towards the sponsors and fans for their support throughout the series.

The Blues return to training today to prepare for the two-legged OFC Champions League playoff against Rewa this week.