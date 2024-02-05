Thursday, February 8, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Winning against Ba is something else: Prasad

Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad says their victory over Ba in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion is special and will be cherished for a while.

Despite the second leg ending in a draw, Lautoka’s one-goal advantage from the first leg secured their victory.

Sairusi Nalaubu4

Prasad praised the team’s performance, especially under challenging weather conditions.

“We did our best. Despite the rain, Lautoka did a marvelous job. We emerged as victors, and this is a fantastic start for our association.”

Lautoka’s coach, Babs Khan, shared mixed feelings about the match’s outcome.

Zibraaz Sahib1

“It’s crappy, you know. We should have finished the game in the first half. We had a lot of opportunities but nevertheless, we will take this win. This is a good win for us.”

“The games could have gone either way. We had an opportunity and we took it; they did not,” he added.

Khan also extended his gratitude towards the sponsors and fans for their support throughout the series.

Sairusi Nalaubu3

The Blues return to training today to prepare for the two-legged OFC Champions League playoff against Rewa this week.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new s...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team presented their i-Tatau to Pres...
Football

Chua aims to improve game decision-...

After a commanding 10-0 win against American Samoa, Digicel Fiji Ku...
News

Heavy rain warning in place for nex...

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Ya...
Football

First leg of qualifier ends in a st...

The first leg of the OFC Champions League qualifier between Lautoka...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of ne...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Chua aims to improve game decisi...

Football
After a co...

Heavy rain warning in place for ...

News
A heavy ra...

First leg of qualifier ends in a...

Football
The first ...

Framework on medicinal marijuana...

News
A policy f...

Second child abuse case surfaces...

News
A 43-year-...

Popular News

1705 green plants uprooted in No...

News
A total of...

Kadavu Rugby set for Vanua Cup d...

Rugby
Kadavu Rug...

2pc cap on agents commission rep...

News
The People...

Inward remittances hit $1.3b in ...

News
Inward rem...

Bilateral meeting paves way for ...

News
Minister f...

Juvenile charged with rape and s...

News
A 15-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new season