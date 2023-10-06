Friday, October 6, 2023
Junior Kulas’ qualification a milestone: Patel

Fiji Football boss Rajesh Patel says a major milestone has been achieved with the Junior Kulas qualifying for the 2024 FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup.

This is the first time ever a Fijian women’s football team has secured a place on the global stage.

Patel said the achievement is testament to the development of Womens football in Fiji adding that this offers a unique platform for Fiji’s emerging talents to be exposed to high level competition.

This remarkable feat is attributed to the groundbreaking decision by FIFA to grant direct entry to two teams from the Oceania region.

Fiji joins OFC Under 19 Women’s Champions New Zealand as runners up in the Oceania competition.

FIFA’s decision to expand the format from 16 to 24 teams has further opened the door for Fiji’s young talents.

Patel said this is a testament to the outstanding growth of women’s football in Fiji and highlights Oceania’s increasingly prominent presence in international competitions.

“This accomplishment reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering sports excellence in Fiji.

The World Cup format provides us with a broader canvas to showcase our abilities.” Patel said.

He says it is a  testament to the potential of our young athletes.

“We believe in the Kulas and their ability to compete at the highest level. This marks just the start of a promising journey, and we anticipate the impact of their dedication and hard work on the world stage,” Patel said

“This qualification has been a long time coming and it shows the team’s dedication and talent but also signifies significant investments in women’s football.”

Romeka Romena
