Workplace accidents surge in high risk industries

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji (ACCF) has reported a worrying surge in workplace accidents this year, with a total of 1,825 incidents since 1 January 2023.

ACCF chief executive Parvez Akbar confirmed that the most affected industries are manufacturing, retail trade, tourism, construction, and mining.

Others include security services, logging and forestry, and marine operations.

The ACCF data revealed that most injuries were attributed to slips, trips, and falls, as well as accidents involving machinery, material handling, stepping or striking against objects, and exposure to fire or hot substances.

Particularly concerning were serious injuries involving forklifts and excavators, which resulted in lacerations, fractures, burns, and amputations.

To address this issue, the ACCF has been actively raising awareness about workplace safety through various channels, including social media, face-to-face meetings, and online presentations.

The commission also identifies potential breaches of health and safety regulations and refers them to the Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations for action.

Akbar also mentioned that the ACCF reported an increase in compensation applications for employment-related accidents this year, totaling 383 applications thus far.

He said workers have shown appreciation for the no-fault scheme, noting the simplified compensation process compared to previous systems.

Akbar concluded by emphasising the shared responsibility for workplace safety, stating that employers must provide proper training, supervision, and protective equipment, while workers should follow safety guidelines, wear protective gear, and exercise caution.