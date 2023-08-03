Yato available for RWC selection

Veteran Flying Fijians flanker Peceli Yato will remain available for selection towards the Rugby World Cup.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has confirmed that an internal decision had been made in regard to the loose forward.

He said Yato is not expected to return for the remainder of the Pacific Nations window but remains in the loop.

“He (Yato) will not be rejoining the squad but will be available for selection,” Raiwalui said.

The news has added a positive light in-regards to Yato’ sudden departure from the squad last month.

Raiwalui added that Yato will return to the squad if called upon.