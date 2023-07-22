Saturday, July 22, 2023
Yato out of Fiji’s World Cup campaign

Star flanker Peceli Yato has pulled out of the Flying Fijians squad preparing for the Rugby World Cup.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui confirmed the Clermont back rower is no longer in camp.

“He left on his own accord,” Raiwalui said.

“Unfortunately there was a situation where he chose to leave the camp and at the moment we are respecting that.”

While circumstances remain unclear, Yato departed camp after their morning training session on Monday.

“He has had a good two weeks in Taveuni and the week back here in Nadi he was outstanding with leadership and training well.”

Raiwalui added while a position remains vacant, they are not pursuing any replacement at the moment.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
