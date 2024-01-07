Sunday, January 7, 2024
YP’s legacy will continue to shape tourism: FHTA

The memory of the late Yanktesh Permal (YP) Reddy will forever be cherished, and his legacy will continue to shape the future of Fijian tourism, says Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association (FHTA) chief executive, Fantasha Lockington

While paying tribute to the late Reddy’s family, Lockington said they have lost a distinguished life member, and pioneer of the Association.

“YP” as he was fondly called, leaves an indelible mark on the tourism industry and wider community in Fiji, the Pacific Islands and New Zealand.”

“As the visionary leader and Chairman of the Reddy Group, he played an instrumental role in the growth of the tourism sector, always having an unwavering commitment to its development and belief in the industry’s economic contribution and impact.”

Lockington said as one of the original founding members of FHTA in 1965, Reddy dedicated himself to the association’s development as a board director for 48 years until 2013 and was recognised as a life member since 1988.

“As a founding member, YP approached the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF), then the Fiji Employers Federation, to form a partnership that still exists today, which saw the 2 largest private sector employer organisations share and co-own the same office building.”

“His commitment, strategic vision and keen eye for continued tourism investment despite Fiji’s historical economic setbacks have been evident in the acquisition and development of prime sites such as the Tanoa International Hotel at Nadi Airport which is expanding its footprint to include a sports training facility, Rakiraki Hotel, Skylodge Hotel Nadi, Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka, and Tanoa Plaza in Suva.”

“Fiji has lost a visionary tourism icon who led the way for local entrepreneurship when this was a rare commodity.”

“FHTA and the tourism industry pay homage to YP’s always humble approach that belied his strong visionary leadership, integrity, and enduring contributions to the industry.”

Reddy passed away on Thursday morning in Auckland, New Zealand at the age of 89.

His funeral took place in Auckland yesterday where he was farewelled by hundreds of family members and well-wishers.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
