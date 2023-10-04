Zahid to boost Rewa’s campaign in IDC

New Zealand based former national striker Abbu Zahid will bolster Rewa’s campaign at next week’s Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

Team vice-president Peter Cecil confirmed to FijiLive that they have completed the paperwork for Zahid’s travel and he is expected to jet into the country this weekend.

The seasoned campaigner returned back to New Zealand after the BOG in July leaving a vacuum in the Delta Tigers attacking force in the remaining of the Digicel Fiji Premier League games last month.

The 31-year-old is expected to lead the attacking force with Fiji Under 23 reps Epeli Valevou, Josaia Sela, Asivorosi Rabo and skipper Setareki Hughes.

Roderick Singh coached Rewa is drawn in Group B with Nadi, defending champions Suva and last year’s finalists Navua.

Ajay Tradings Rewa will kick start their IDC campaign against Nadi at 12.30 on Tuesday.

A day later, they will face Suva at 7pm and round off their group matches against Navua at 5pm on Thursday.