1 death and 43 new COVID-19 infections

Fiji has recorded a new death case and 43 COVID-19 infections.

According to the statistics released on Thursday 15 June 2023, there are currently five COVID-19 patients admitted in hospital with three admissions in Labasa.

Currently there are 38 active cases in the country after 55 latest recoveries.

The Health Ministry says COVID-19 is unlikely to go away completely and there are still many unknown variables.

It says virologists wonder whether it will behave like other coronaviruses – many of which cause the common cold. It may end up reappearing seasonally, as most of our viruses do.