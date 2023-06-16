Friday, June 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

1 death and 43 new COVID-19 infections

Fiji has recorded a new death case and 43 COVID-19 infections.

According to the statistics released on Thursday 15 June 2023, there are currently five COVID-19 patients admitted in hospital with three admissions in Labasa.

Currently there are 38 active cases in the country after 55 latest recoveries.

The Health Ministry says COVID-19 is unlikely to go away completely and there are still many unknown variables.

It says virologists wonder whether it will behave like other coronaviruses – many of which cause the common cold. It may end up reappearing seasonally, as most of our viruses do.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt is dragging it feet on EC appo...

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the FijiFirst Party is disapp...
Football

Mid-season transfer window opens on...

Fiji Football Association's mid-season transfer window will open on...
Sports

Fiji U19 beaten in third match at I...

The Fiji Cricket Under-19 side lost to Japan yesterday in their thi...
Rugby

Fijiana players deserve better, say...

Fijiana XV front rower Bitila Tawake says it is low of the Fiji Rug...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt is dragging it feet on EC a...

News
Opposition...

Mid-season transfer window opens...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Fiji U19 beaten in third match a...

Sports
The Fiji C...

Fijiana players deserve better, ...

Rugby
Fijiana XV...

Ba’s young brigade ready f...

Fiji FACT 2023
Ba Coach I...

Big ask for rampaging Turuva

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Stern pep talk fired up players:...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa Coa...

Police clarifies issue on a reco...

News
The Fiji P...

Illicit drug-trade a threat to n...

News
Assistant ...

Several fire cases in last 48-ho...

News
Several fi...

Rewa through to FACT semis

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa toppe...

Police concerned with rise in dr...

News
Chief of I...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt is dragging it feet on EC appointment: Seruiratu