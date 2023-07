The 2023-24 National Budget has been passed after four days of robust debate in the Fijian Parliament.

The Bill to appropriate a sum of $3.76 billion for the ordinary services of Government for the year ending 31st July 2024 has been approved.

29 members voted in favour while 24 voted against the Bill late last night.

Parliament resumes this morning to consider bills and swear-in Opposition replacement MP Sachida Nand.