Monday, July 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

232 free heart surgeries conducted so far

Sai Prema Foundation executive Namrata Tappoo says 232 heart surgeries have so far been performed on children of Fiji and the Pacific region by world renowned surgeons, free of charge.

Tappoo said 159 surgeries have taken place at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Nasese while 79 surgeries took place at the CWM Hospital in Suva before the establishment of the facility.

Just this month, 18 surgeries were conducted by a 23-member team from the Singapore National University Hospital which was supported by ICU nurses from Australia.

“Over 300 were screened in May and June and 18 were selected for the surgery.”

“A pediatrician went to screen the children in the neighbouring Pacific countries and identified cases there.”

“Some children were very sickly and needed immediate surgeries and were brought here.”

“The surgeries began on 3 July and ended on 14 July. Nine children were from Fiji, six from the Solomon Islands, one from PNG, Vanuatu and Tuvalu.”

Tappoo added that a 23-member team spearheaded by a head surgeon from the Queensland Children’s Hospital will arrive in Fiji in September to conduct more surgeries.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Two more parties submit audited acc...

The Fijian Elections Office confirms receiving the audited accounts...
2023-24 National Budget

MPs salaries will be restored, Pras...

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has revealed that all ...
Football

Big loss is a wake-up call, says Sw...

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy has expressed his disappointment after the s...
2023-24 National Budget

Naupoto wants more support for anim...

Opposition Member of Parliament, Viliame Naupoto says the Governmen...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Two more parties submit audited ...

News
The Fijian...

MPs salaries will be restored, P...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

Big loss is a wake-up call, says...

Football
Nadi coach...

Naupoto wants more support for a...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

Sivo, RCG slapped with match sus...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Teba stars for Serevi’s Rhinos i...

Rugby
Fiji 7s pl...

Popular News

Lovato to release ‘Revamped’ roc...

Entertainment
American s...

Prasad is Vodafone’s Regio...

Business
Rajnesh Pr...

Labasa vs Suva match ends in sta...

Football
The Digice...

Complaint filed against FICAC Co...

News
The Attorn...

Naiqama retains spot, Tabua miss...

Rugby
NSW Warata...

Underwhelming and unfair budget:...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Two more parties submit audited accounts