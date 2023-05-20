$286k budget for GCC meeting

Next week’s Great Council of Chiefs meeting on the chiefly island of Bau has a budget of $286,000.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu while revealing the figure in a press conference said the iTaukei Trust Fund will cover the cost of the two-day meeting.

He said the preparation cost is set at 97,000 while the actual meeting will cost $189,000.

The preparation cost includes all the logistical costs of the meeting and the renovation of the meeting house in Bau, Ulunivuaka.

Vasu said he has received nominations from 13 provinces and three nominations from Rotuma while Namosi will not be part of the meeting.

He said the regulation lists four categories of membership with three ex-officio members and the President, Prime Minister, and the Minister for iTaukei Affairs and the Minister may invite 6 members of the provincial council and also invite 3 chiefs from each province and three members from the council of Rotuma to represent the chiefs of Rotuma.

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will officially open the GCC meeting on Wednesday where the Ratu Sukuna weeklong celebrations will also be launched.