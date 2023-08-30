29 officers undergo motorcycle training

Twenty-Nine officers from the Central, Southern and Eastern Divisions are undergoing five-weeks of training to qualify as authorized Motorcyclists.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations (ACP) Livai Driu said successful completion of this training will boost traffic operations in their respective division.

“The training will enhance the disposition of manpower in the field where police visibility is needed. We are working in-line with the intention of the government of the day and need more police visibility.”

“Use the training opportunity wisely and learn from our experienced riders who will assist you.”

ACP Driu reminded the officers on the importance of the course and the expected outcomes and also stressed the importance of personal safety and awareness.

Police Constable Luisa Cagi Tamanitoakula who currently serves at the Valelevu Police Station is a participant of this training.

“I have always wanted to be a motorcyclist and I thank the almighty for this opportunity and blessings and look forward to qualifying as a certified motorcyclist.”

The participants will also undergo the defensive driving course before graduation.