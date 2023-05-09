Tuesday, May 9, 2023
3 arrested for unlawful importation of illicit drugs

Another successful collaboration between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has led to the seizure of methamphetamine and the arrest of three individuals.

On 1st May 2023, officers from the two law agencies intercepted a consignment at the Nadi International Airport which was addressed to a business in Suva.

The consignment contained 20 stainless steel bolts with a white substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Two men and a woman have been charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

The woman faces additional charges of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and unlawful transportation of illicit drugs while the two men face an added charge of unlawful transportation of illicit drugs.

The three individuals will be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Police Force Juki Fong Chew stated that the seizure demonstrates why collaboration and partnerships are important between law enforcement agencies in tackling the illicit drug trade.

“Collaboration is the best solution towards tackling the illicit drug trade because the police cannot do it alone.”

“Capabilities at our borders have been strengthened over the years, not only between local law enforcement but with our regional partners, with the likes of New Zealand Police providing K9s and training for the Fiji Dog Detector Unit officers”.

“We need partnerships to be strengthened at all levels, particularly at the community level if we are to be even more effective in the war on drugs, nationally and regionally”.

FRCS chief executive Mark Dixon said that the successful seizure of illicit drugs is another example of how the FRCS and its law enforcement partners collaborated to keep the lethal drugs from entering Fiji.

“The close collaboration, vigilance, and capabilities of all stakeholders at the borders continue to disrupt criminal syndicates attempting to bring drugs into the country. We are not only detecting drugs at the border but together we are stopping those involved in their importation.”

“FRCS and its law enforcement partners will continue to work together to target and dismantle criminal networks and prosecute them at every opportunity.”

“This arrest should serve as a warning to anyone considering taking part in criminal activities that they will be caught and will be held accountable,” he said.

Head of News & Sports
