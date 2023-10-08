Sunday, October 8, 2023
3 arrested over involvement in MPAISA scam

Three people are in Police custody for their alleged involvement in a MPAISA scam whereby more than $8,000 was defrauded from a supermarket.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Crime (ACP) Mesake Waqa said the manager osf a supermarket based in Nabua lodged a report at the Nabua Police Station claiming that they were scammed by a caller who identified himself to be a senior manager of Vodafone.

ACP Waqa said the suspect told the manager that he was calling to upgrade the E-ticketing machine and needed the balance left in the machine to be transferred in order to facilitate the upgrade.

More than $8,900 was transferred, and once the transaction was complete, the suspect said he would call after 15 minutes, which never eventuated.

ACP Waqa said investigators managed to track down the number and arrested the suspect who was taken into custody.

A couple residing in Makoi was also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the same scam and are being questioned at the Nabua Police Station.

ACP Waqa said during the course of investigation and based on the alleged modus operandi, there is a likelihood that the suspect is linked to similar reports lodged at the Valelevu, Nausori, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi Border and Namaka Police Stations.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to a MPAISA scam and had received a call from someone claiming to be a senior manager of a mobile company is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
