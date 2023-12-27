Wednesday, December 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

5 in custody for resisting arrest, attacking cops

Five people are in Police custody for trying to prevent officers from carrying out their duties.

A 19-year-old man is in custody at Ba Police Station for damaging property and resisting arrest.

The man who was drunk damaged a Louver blade at a Community Post in Ba yesterday and resisted arrest.

While resisting arrest, a 26 and a 20 year old female accomplices obstructed the Police officer from arresting the 19-year-old man.

All three were arrested and are now at Ba Police Station.

A 16-year-old is also in Police custody for resisting arrest in Lautoka.

The 16-year-old was drunk at the time of the arrest, resisted and pushed the Police officer to the ground at a service station in Lautoka yesterday.

A 61-year-old minibus driver is in custody at Navua Police Station for bumping a Police officer who was conducting stop checks along the Navatulevu Highway along Navua yesterday.

The 42-year-old Police Officer is now admitted at CWM hospital in critical conditions while the driver was arrested and kept in custody.

Assistant Commissioner for Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said despite these incidents, Fiji Police Force will continue to conduct its duties.

“These people will be taken into task and the young people involve here have spoiled their future. We are calling on everyone to respect the law and allow our Officers to continue to do their work,” said ACP Driu.

He adds that Police officers will continue to look after the safety and security of everyone and is calling on everyone for their support.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Embassy announces 2024 Olympics vis...

The French Embassy in Fiji has issued an advisory for Fijian nation...
Boxing

Singh targets Ali and Ravalaca in 2...

Boxer Nathan Singh says he is ready to face Mohammad Ali in March a...
News

Panapasa and Nand’s cases are...

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has clarified th...
Rugby

Canakaivata ready for new Super Rug...

Fijian Drua flanker, Elia Canakaivata is gearing up for the next se...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Embassy announces 2024 Olympics ...

Sports
The French...

Singh targets Ali and Ravalaca i...

Boxing
Boxer Nath...

Panapasa and Nand’s cases ...

News
The Fiji I...

Canakaivata ready for new Super ...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Stand-alone legislation for MSME...

News
Cabinet ha...

Not an easy first year in office...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Sayed-Khaiyum returns after trea...

News
Former Att...

Fiji’s own graduates from ...

News
Second Lie...

Tourism earnings projected to hi...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji Airports pays out $6M divid...

News
Fiji Airpo...

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktai...

Rugby
Fiji Airwa...

Reflect and make personal commit...

News
His excell...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Embassy announces 2024 Olympics visa details