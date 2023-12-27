5 in custody for resisting arrest, attacking cops

Five people are in Police custody for trying to prevent officers from carrying out their duties.

A 19-year-old man is in custody at Ba Police Station for damaging property and resisting arrest.

The man who was drunk damaged a Louver blade at a Community Post in Ba yesterday and resisted arrest.

While resisting arrest, a 26 and a 20 year old female accomplices obstructed the Police officer from arresting the 19-year-old man.

All three were arrested and are now at Ba Police Station.

A 16-year-old is also in Police custody for resisting arrest in Lautoka.

The 16-year-old was drunk at the time of the arrest, resisted and pushed the Police officer to the ground at a service station in Lautoka yesterday.

A 61-year-old minibus driver is in custody at Navua Police Station for bumping a Police officer who was conducting stop checks along the Navatulevu Highway along Navua yesterday.

The 42-year-old Police Officer is now admitted at CWM hospital in critical conditions while the driver was arrested and kept in custody.

Assistant Commissioner for Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said despite these incidents, Fiji Police Force will continue to conduct its duties.

“These people will be taken into task and the young people involve here have spoiled their future. We are calling on everyone to respect the law and allow our Officers to continue to do their work,” said ACP Driu.

He adds that Police officers will continue to look after the safety and security of everyone and is calling on everyone for their support.