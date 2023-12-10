Sunday, December 10, 2023
Fijiana to face France in Cup quarters

Fijiana will face France in the quarterfinal round of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town stopover.

Fiji clashes with France 7s in the third quarterfinal at 7.44pm tonight.

This will be the second time in two weeks for the two sides to clash in a Cup quarterfinal.

The French prevailed with a big win in last weekend’s Dubai 7s which saw Fijiana eliminated from title contention and the Saiasi Fuli coached side had to settle for fifth place after beating Ireland in the playoff.

In the first quarterfinal, Great Britain faces USA at 7pm while Australia takes on Ireland at 7.22pm.

In the final knockout round, the Black Fern 7s will battle Canada at 8.08pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
