$70m in exports to Aust and NZ

In 2023, Fiji’s Trade Commission based in Australia and New Zealand facilitated over $70 million in exports to these markets, an increase of 15 percent from the previous year.

The Government hopes that this would add approximately 8.5 percent to the value of Fiji’s overall exports to Australia and New Zealand.

This year, both Trade Commissions aimed to increase facilitated exports by a further 20 percent.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica said both the Trade Commissions have also contributed to key events such as the Spartan Fiji adventure tourism race, which continues this year and in 2025.

Kamikamica highlighted that last year, Fiji completed a trade and investment mission to New Zealand and hosted a Business Forum in Australia – and would interchange for 2024.

He said the Trade Commission in North America has had a remarkable year, starting with the inauguration of the Fiji Trade Commission North America Office in May 2023, in the California region.

He said it has played a crucial role in facilitating the transformative Google Submarine Cable project, as well as diverse landing station and data center investments in Fiji.

The Trade Commission in North America has also been instrumental in supporting Fiji’s exporters and conducting market research for key export products to North America.

Kamikamica said it has facilitated the purchase of over 50 metric tons of mature ginger by the farmers, providing a much-needed market for the Fijian farmers.

The Deputy Prime Minister said they have secured some potential investors in China and is estimated at slightly over $100 million covering Noni Commercial farming and forestry.

Kamikamica said this is apart from the developing potential areas for investment with interested parties.