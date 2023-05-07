71pc of 2019 visitor numbers recovered

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji has recovered 71 per cent of 2019 visitor numbers with higher yields paving the way for a full return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

Speaking at the opening of the 2023 Fijian Tourism Expo in Denarau last night, Gavoka said by value, we recovered 73 per cent of our tourism earnings.

“In the first quarter of this year, (January-March), we welcomed 175,284 visitors, a recovery of about 102 percent compared to the same quarter pre-pandemic.”

He said hotels are reporting unprecedented bookings.

“So not only are we recovering, but we are also thriving.”

“As a country, we take tourism very seriously. Tourism contributes the largest portion of our GDP. It is the cornerstone of our economic well-being and the economic well-being of many of our people and our communities.”

“We know there is demand, and it is up to us as an Industry and as Government to meet these demands.”

He said unlocking investments, diversifying our offering, and dispersing tourism and its benefits are key priorities of the Fiji Government and there are a number of other projects in the pipeline some of which represent globally recognised brands that will add to the growing inventory.