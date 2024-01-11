Thursday, January 11, 2024
7s players emulate game scenarios

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team has been emulating game scenarios that a national team would experience when on the HSBC SVNS series and for the first time had a jersey presentation last night prior to taking part in a local competition.

Competing as the Fiji Babas at the 3rd Fiji Bitter Lomaiviti 7s in Levuka from today, the players will  be out to impress Coach Ben Gollings and the selection panel before the team to Perth 7s is picked.

Speaking after the jersey presentation, team manager Willie Baleinabuli reminded the players that they must treat their participation at the Lomaiviti 7s as if they were playing on the international stage.

“Consistency is what we are trying to build into the team culture especially when we have development players joining the ranks. We need them to feel as if they are playing at the HSBC SVNS series this week,” said Baleinabuli.

“Part of that experience is having a jersey presentation which is very much a highlight of our pre-tournament team event.”

Filipe Sauturaga will lead the team against Police Levuka and Flame Tree Colo-i-Suva in their pool matches today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
