$800k water project benefits Momi villagers

Around 540 villagers of Momi in Nadi now have access to clean drinking water following the completion of their $800,000 water main extension project.

The project was commissioned by the Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau yesterday.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) recently extended DN100 mains with a distance of 1.9km servicing 90 households, a nearby school, as well as the Health Centre.

WAF Board Chair, Savenaca Seniloli, said that the project will meet the demand of the expanding population.

“This project improves WAF’s services to Momi village and enables every household to have the provision of clean drinking water in their homes,” said Seniloli.

WAF has also completed installing new water meters for individual households.

Meanwhile, WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg reminded the villagers to be mindful of keeping tabs on their water bills and also the need to be water-wise.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
