Abbu reflects on a memorable 2023

Rewa striker Abbu Zahid controls the ball against Suva in the opening Group B match of 2023 Battle Of The Giants at Prince Charles Park in Nadi. Both teams are locked 0-0 in the 2nd half.

2023 marked a significant year for star forward Abbu Zahid Shaheed, both personally and professionally.

At the age of 32, Shaheed experienced a year filled with important decisions, including getting married and relocating. However, it was also a year that brought many memorable moments in his football career.

Shaheed’s journey in 2023 was marked by several achievements and transitions.

Beginning the year with Rewa FA, Shaheed played a vital role in leading the team to become the runner-up in both the Fiji Fact 2023 and the National League 2023.

Despite a dramatic turn in the BOG 2023 where Rewa did not play in the final, his contributions were significant.

Shaheed’s move to New Zealand in July marked a new chapter in his football journey.

“Work has been amazing ever since, but football made life fascinating as usual,” he shared.

In New Zealand, he continued his success with various teams, including Lautoka, Wellington Nadroga, and Nadi NZ, achieving champion status in multiple tournaments.

Shaheed expressed his gratitude and support of his wife, Sherel Singh, and loved ones throughout the year.

“Teams and colors changed, but one thing that didn’t move was the support of my wife Sherel Singh and loved ones. I am sure all our sacrifices will soon be paid for,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2024, Shaheed is optimistic and ready for the challenges and successes that await.

“The focus has already moved to the better and bigger 2024. Major decisions, moves, and success to follow. Inshallah, this year will be greater than ever before,” he concluded, reflecting on his aspirations for the upcoming year.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
