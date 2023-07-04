Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Accident investigation continue, Minister concerned

The Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya has expressed her thoughts and prayers to the grieving family that lost their loved one, and those who were seriously injured in the horrific Ferris-wheel accident at the Fiji Showcase last Friday.

In a statement, Tabuya said as they await the report on the investigation, her thoughts go out particularly to these families.

“Surrounding them with love, care, and positive energy can make a significant difference in their healing journey,” Tabuya said.

The Minister has commended her colleague the Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh, his staffs together with the Fiji Police Force for their prompt response to the accident and immediately shutting down the Ferris wheel in question while conducting tests on the other rides at the event.

Tabuya also thanked her Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran and staff of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations for visiting the grieving family last weekend and lending their collective support.

She added that this is a terrible occurrence that has stirred up many emotions from the public, and hope that such occurrences are prevented in the future and putting safety first always for our people.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
