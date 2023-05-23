Additional $10K boost for Suva FC

Fiji Football Association and its major sponsor Digicel Fiji have announced an additional $10,000 sponsorship assistance to Suva FC ahead of their OFC Champions League semifinal clash against Tahiti’s AS Pirae in Vanuatu.

President, Rajesh Patel, confirmed the added sponsorship is to provide a morale boost for Suva FC’s qualification to the knockout stages.

“Fiji FA and Digicel Fiji have come together once again to provide additional financial support to Suva FC for their great performance in the group stages and securing a spot in the semifinal,” Patel said.

“They are not just representing Suva but the country as a whole and we felt the need to provide as much support as we can.

“While the team management, officials and players know what is at stake for them, on behalf of my board members, staff and the entire football fraternity, I would like to wish the Suva FC side all the best for the semifinal tomorrow.”

Digicel Fiji chief executive, Farid Mohammed said they are equally proud of Suva FC’s qualification and stands confident for their progress into this tournament.

“We are delighted with the additional support for Suva FC. The Capital City team showcased their talent in Vanuatu and with this extra cash sponsorship, we aim to empower the team and provide them with the necessary resources to reach new heights in this journey,” he said.

“Suva FC has made the nation proud by qualifying for the OFC Champions League semi- final and I am confident that they can make it to the final.”

The second semifinal between AS Pirae and Suva FC will kick off at 4pm (Fiji Time).