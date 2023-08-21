Monday, August 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Adequate cybersecurity capabilities is paramount: Smith

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Mason Smith says the more we embrace digitalization, the more pressing it becomes to ensure the security of our cyberspace is maintained.

Smith made this comment while opening the National Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity workshop at the University of the South Pacific’s Japan Pacific ITC Centre this morning.

“The potential impact of cyber threats on individuals, critical infrastructure, and the nation is a looming concern. We are all at risk from sophisticated attacks owing to our reliance on available tools and technology.”

He said adequate cybersecurity capabilities and preparedness is paramount to the prosperity of our fragile digital economy.

He reiterated the Fiji Government unwavering commitment to bolstering critical infrastructure cybersecurity and is optimistic that this will lead to a brighter, safer, and more secure digital future for Fiji.

Smith also urged participants to seize every opportunity to learn and grasp whatever skills and capacity acquired through the training.

Critical Infrastructure National Cyber Incident Response and Recovery Framework 2023 will improve awareness, create avenues of communication, and identify focal points for responding to cyber threats and attacks to Fiji’s critical infrastructure.

The sessions will look at the importance of having a framework in place consisting of standards, guidelines, and best practices to promote the protection of our critical infrastructure cyberspace.

The week-long workshop is organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and the Australian & New Zealand Governments.

The objective of the workshop is to develop and consult further on the draft and approximately 70 participants from the public and private sector are attending.

 

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Sustainable economy promotes equity...

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says a more resilient and ec...
News

Japan provides grant for medical co...

 The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has received a $2.4 mi...
News

More funding needed for food securi...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has raised his concern on the need f...
Football

DFPL to resume with lone fixture

The Digicel Fiji Premier League resumes this week with a lone fixtu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sustainable economy promotes equ...

News
Minister f...

Japan provides grant for medical...

News
 The Minis...

More funding needed for food sec...

News
Prime Mini...

DFPL to resume with lone fixture...

Football
The Digice...

Navua to focus on set piece and ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

Fiji FA provides financial help ...

Sports
Fiji Footb...

Popular News

Fiji Airways is our model for pr...

News
Prime Mini...

Body of drowned Sakoca toddler f...

News
The body o...

Bua province has lowest crime ra...

News
Police has...

Bati and Bulikula for Pacific Ch...

NRL
Vodafone F...

Smokin Joe begins ProD2 journey

Rugby
Dynamic Dr...

Veterans tourney fixtures confir...

Football
Defending ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Sustainable economy promotes equity, says Radrodro