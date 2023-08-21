Adequate cybersecurity capabilities is paramount: Smith

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Mason Smith says the more we embrace digitalization, the more pressing it becomes to ensure the security of our cyberspace is maintained.

Smith made this comment while opening the National Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity workshop at the University of the South Pacific’s Japan Pacific ITC Centre this morning.

“The potential impact of cyber threats on individuals, critical infrastructure, and the nation is a looming concern. We are all at risk from sophisticated attacks owing to our reliance on available tools and technology.”

He said adequate cybersecurity capabilities and preparedness is paramount to the prosperity of our fragile digital economy.

He reiterated the Fiji Government unwavering commitment to bolstering critical infrastructure cybersecurity and is optimistic that this will lead to a brighter, safer, and more secure digital future for Fiji.

Smith also urged participants to seize every opportunity to learn and grasp whatever skills and capacity acquired through the training.

Critical Infrastructure National Cyber Incident Response and Recovery Framework 2023 will improve awareness, create avenues of communication, and identify focal points for responding to cyber threats and attacks to Fiji’s critical infrastructure.

The sessions will look at the importance of having a framework in place consisting of standards, guidelines, and best practices to promote the protection of our critical infrastructure cyberspace.

The week-long workshop is organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and the Australian & New Zealand Governments.

The objective of the workshop is to develop and consult further on the draft and approximately 70 participants from the public and private sector are attending.