Amendment to the Constitution must reflect the will of the people: TIkoduadua

Any changes to the 2013 Constitution must be lawful and require careful consideration.

This has been the caution of the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, in his 2024 New Year’s message.

Tikodudua said the subject of the amendment to the Constitution have been the topic of discussions lately.

“Let me be clear, the Constitution is the supreme law of Fiji. The Government, the Courts of Justice and our rights are provided for in the 2013 Constitution.”

Tikoduadua said any changes to the Constitution must require careful consideration, thorough debates in Parliament and importantly, the consensus of the Fijian public through a national referendum.

Tikoduadua said this process, ensures the Constitutional amendments are not only lawful, but also reflect the collective will and the best interest of all Fijians.

“What we need in truth is a mature conversation on the subject. The Fijian people must understand where we are, and importantly where we are going,” Tikoduadua added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
