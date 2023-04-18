Argentina to host FIFA U20 World Cup

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has confirmed Argentina as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023™.

In March, FIFA stripped Indonesia from hosting the World Cup from 20 May to 11 June this year.

Argentinian Football Association (AFA) submitted a subsequent bid and an on-site inspection by a FIFA delegation to the South American country last week.

The delegation members visited the proposed tournament venues and associated infrastructure. The hosting agreement has been signed by the AFA, along with all other relevant documents on the part of the host and local authorities.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup will feature six groups of four teams.

As the host nation, Argentina will compete in the event in place of Indonesia.

Argentina is the most successful nation in the history of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, having won the tournament six times, most recently in 2007.

The country also hosted the competition in 2001.

The official draw of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023™ will take place on Friday at the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

New Zealand and Fiji will represent Oceania in the World Cup.