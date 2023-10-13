Attacker Wale recovers, in doubt for semis

Solomon Islander Jackson Wale is recovering from injuries inflicted on him by Rewa goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva and remains in doubt for Navua’s Inter District Championship (IDC) semifinal clash against Ba tomorrow.

Coach Saiyad Ali confirmed to FijiLive that Wale was discharged after a medical evaluation and treatment.

He said they are closely monitoring his recovery and will make a final decision tomorrow.

“Jackson is recovering well. We thank all the fans and football lovers for their support and prayers. He should be okay soon but we do not want to take risks and will make a decision on him after another thorough evaluation tomorrow,” said Ali.

He said if Wale is not available then they have an able replacement in Alfred Ali to start the big semifinal clash.

Aldex Trading/ River Tubing Fiji Navua will meet RC Manubhai Ba in the first semifinal at 2.30pm.