Auckland defend OFC Champions League title

Auckland City has beaten Suva 4-2 to defend their Oceania Football Confederation Champions League title in a thriller final in Vanuatu today.

Auckland City dominated the first half and controlled the game to a two-goal lead at half-time.

Angus Kilkolly scored their first goal of a penalty on 33 minutes with Ryan De Vries scoring their second goal on 45 minutes.

The defending champions were reduced to 10 men when Gerard Garriga copt a second yellow and red card for foul play.

The setback allowed Alex Saniel to get Suva back in the mix with a goal on 66 minutes, to begin a strong fight back.

Meli Codro set up a clean ball for Marlon Tahioa to get a second goal for the Capital City side and level the points on 84 minutes.

The game would go into extra time to set-up an exciting finish.

Suva’s Azariah Soromon unlucky got flashed his second yellow card on 99 minutes setting both sides to 10 men each.

Auckland City would steal the match in the dying minutes with two more goals to captain Cam Howieson and Ryan De Vries for the clincher.

Auckland City: Conor Tracey, Mario Ilich, Adam Mitchell, Cam Howieson, Gerard Garriga, Angus Kilkolly, Dylan Manickum, Nathan Lobo, Jordan Vale, Joe Lee Substitutions: Joe Wallis, Christian Gray, Daniel Morgan, Ryan De Vries, Regont Murati, Aidan Carey, Liam Gillion, Tong Zhou, Matt Ellis

Suva FC: Akuila Mateisuva, Simione Nabenu, Meli Codro, Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Dave Radrigai, Marlon Tahioa, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Azariah Soromon Samuela Drudru, Alex Saniel Substitutions: Jovilisi Borisi, Sanaila Waqanicakau, Ramzan Khan, Malakai Rakula, Bruce Hughes, Waisake Navunigasau, Merrill Nand, Rusiate Matererega