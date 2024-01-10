Wednesday, January 10, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Ba coach steps down ahead of CVC

Ba Football Association has suffered a setback ahead of the two-legged Champion vs Champion after coach Mohammed Ashif Khan decided to step down from his role.

Khan in a statement posted on the Ba FA social media page said: “Yes, I have stepped down as Ba FC head coach. I made this decision due to personal reasons.”

He said he believes that coaches should be respected by management when making final decisions for the best of the team.

“My heart is also with Ba, and my service to Ba was voluntary.”

“I would like to apologize to Ba fans and Ba players as I have to depart in this manner.”

“The rumors suggesting that I left Ba because my brothers are not in the 18-member squad for CVC are false.”

“I wish Ba the best of luck for CVC and the 2024 season,” said Khan.

Khan, a former Tavua mentor, was appointed coach of the Men in Black before the Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi last year.

Ba FA is likely to announce his replacement later today or tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Japan is an unwavering partner, say...

The Government of Japan has been an unwavering partner to Fiji, adv...
Business

Water bottler rakes in $22m profit

Pleass Global Limited, bottler and exporter of Aqua Safe and VaiWai...
Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in ...

The Fiji men’s 7s team’s preparations for the 2024 HSBC Sevens Seri...
News

Police aims to reduce road fataliti...

The Fiji Police Force will continue to push for road safety this ye...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Japan is an unwavering partner, ...

News
The Govern...

Water bottler rakes in $22m prof...

Business
Pleass Glo...

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep ...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Police aims to reduce road fatal...

News
The Fiji P...

Omede wants more game time with ...

Football
Nigerian m...

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown...

Rugby
Australia-...

Popular News

MSAF addresses safety concerns w...

News
Maritime S...

Begg stays with Men In Black in ...

Football
Ba’s star ...

AI Elvis to make virtual reality...

Entertainment
The King o...

Localising positions in the Cour...

News
The Attorn...

Work commences on minimum wage r...

News
The Fiji G...

T/ Naitasiri calls for more spon...

Football
Looking ah...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Japan is an unwavering partner, says AG