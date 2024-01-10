Ba coach steps down ahead of CVC

Ba Football Association has suffered a setback ahead of the two-legged Champion vs Champion after coach Mohammed Ashif Khan decided to step down from his role.

Khan in a statement posted on the Ba FA social media page said: “Yes, I have stepped down as Ba FC head coach. I made this decision due to personal reasons.”

He said he believes that coaches should be respected by management when making final decisions for the best of the team.

“My heart is also with Ba, and my service to Ba was voluntary.”

“I would like to apologize to Ba fans and Ba players as I have to depart in this manner.”

“The rumors suggesting that I left Ba because my brothers are not in the 18-member squad for CVC are false.”

“I wish Ba the best of luck for CVC and the 2024 season,” said Khan.

Khan, a former Tavua mentor, was appointed coach of the Men in Black before the Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi last year.

Ba FA is likely to announce his replacement later today or tomorrow.