Ba vs Nadi rescheduled to Sunday

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 14 clash between Ba and Nadi has been rescheduled to Sunday.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played today at 2pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground 1 in Namosau.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed that as the host team, Ba made the call to host Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match will kick off at 3pm.

In a match on Friday, Labasa held Tailevu Naitasiri at 1-1.

In other matches on Sunday at 3pm, bottom-placed Tavua will host table leaders Lautoka at Garvey Park, defending champions Rewa will take on Nadroga at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park while the match between Suva and Navua will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium.