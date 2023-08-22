Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Ba youngster trials with Wellington Phoenix

Ba youngster Faazil Ali is currently attending trials in New Zealand with A-League club Wellington Phoenix.

The 20-year-old attacker, who has made a name for himself playing for Ba FC, is set to showcase his talent on the international stage.

Ali, known for his agility and speed, represented Fiji at the FIFA U20World Cup in Argentina earlier this year and missed out on Olympic qualifiers selection due to the trials.

He flew out of the country at the beginning of this month and also missed the Battle of Giants tournament.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed to FijiLive that Ali was invited by the club and wished him well.

He said the trial with Wellington Phoenix presents an excellent opportunity for Ali to prove himself and potentially secure a spot in the professional league.

Fijian captain Roy Krishna represented the Phoenix in the A-League and became a superstar before making a switch to the Indian Super League.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
