Babasiga Lions brace for tough Ba encounter

Labasa is anticipating a tough match against arch-rivals Ba in Round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Despite registering a 2-0 win at home in the first round of the competition earlier this year; Coach Sanjesh Lal said they will not underestimate the Men-In-Black.

“It’s going to be a cracker of a match and people can expect some fireworks,” Lal said.

“Whenever Labasa and Ba clash, it’s always a thriller of a game.”

“We won’t take Ba lightly because the last time we played them, they were without their key Under 20 players but this week they will come out firing.”

“It’s never easy to beat Ba, we are predicting a tough match against them and we will have to give our all in that match.”

Lal added the northerners will be boosted by the return of star striker Christopher Wasasala, midfielder Akeimi Ralulu and youngster Shivam Shandil.

“The return of our players from suspension will definitely bolster our striker force however Ashnil Raju and Ilaisa Nayasi are still out due to injuries.”

“Last week, we missed our regulars but we still managed to hold Naitasiri at home and again we will be giving more game time to our impact players.”

“Our only weakness is finishing but we have been working on that throughout this week and we need to execute our game plan well on time so that the results favor our way,” he added.

The clash between Ba and Labasa will kick off at 3pm.