Back-row sensation Mata signs with Bristol

Flying Fijians back-rower Viliame Mata will join Bristol Bears from Edinburgh ahead of the 2024/25 season, the club can confirm.

The 32-year-old, one of the game’s most exciting superstars, was a standout player at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, scoring against England in the quarter final.

Mata, who stands at 6’5” and weighs in at 125kg, was nominated for EPCR Player of the Year and named Guinness PRO14 Players’ Player of the Year in 2018/19 and won Olympic Gold with Fiji at Rio 2016.

He has made more than 100 appearances for Edinburgh, becoming the first non-Scottish qualified player to become a club centurion.

Director of Rugby, Pat Lam, said: “Viliame is one of the most powerful and exciting back-row players in the game, so we’re delighted to be bolstering our forward pack with a player of his world-class calibre next season.

“While he is destructive and brings gain line on both sides of the ball, he also possesses the passing/offloading skills and experience that will add real value to our team.

“His performances as a centurion for Edinburgh and at the recent Rugby World Cup in France for Fiji, showcased his experience and ability at the top level. We’re pleased to be bringing him to the Bears and the Premiership next season.”

Mata added: “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Bristol Bears next season. I’m excited for the challenge of playing for a different team, in a different environment and a different league.”

Mata will become the third Fijian to join the club after Kalaveti Ravouvou and Virimi Vakatawa signed earlier on.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
