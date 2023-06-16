Ba’s young brigade ready for big test

Ba Coach Imdad Ali says his young brigade is ready for the big test in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT finals this weekend in Suva.

Ali said for a lot of the young players, it will be a first taste of semifinal action when they take the field against Rewa at the HFC Bank Stadium tomorrow.

“It is the semifinals, anything can happen, and we just have to be up for the challenge,” Ali said.

“We have a young side, and they will have to step up and I am sure we will prepare well towards it.

“My boys will take the match on as they have for every game, and I am confident they have what it takes to perform against a strong Rewa side.”

The Rooster Chicken sponsored side takes on AK Plumbing/Glamada Investments Rewa at 4.30pm in the second semifinal while Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka and Extra Supermarket Labasa will battle it out in the first semifinal at 2pm.