Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s contract

Aviron Bayonnais Rugby Pro club has terminated the contract of Fiji 7s star and Olympic Games gold medalist Kaminieli Rasaku.

The French top 14 club confirmed in a statement that Rasaku will return to Fiji this month.

The club signed Rasaku in July 2022 until June 30, 2024.

“Returning from the Fiji Islands where he left at the end of August after being struck by a family bereavement, our 24-year-old winger expressed his strong desire to return to his native archipelago for personal reasons,” the club said in a statement.

The rover also featured for the Barbarians with strong Flying Fijian number eight Viliame Mata earlier this year in the Kilik Cup against the All Blacks in May.

In September, Rasaku replaced Fijian flyer Marika Koroibete in the World XV squad against the Barbarians.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
