Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Beach Soccer League to start on Sat

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the 2023 Digicel Fiji Southern Regional Beach Soccer League will kick start on Saturday at the Fiji Sports Council’s sand pitch in Suva.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed the seven teams participating in the competition are Tailevu Naitasiri, Nasinu, Rewa, Northland Tailevu, Lami, Suva and Navua.

Pal said each team will play in a single round-robin competition with the top four qualifying for the semifinal and the two semifinalists will feature in the final.

Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Nasinu in the opening match at 3pm followed by the match between Rewa and Northland Tailevu at 4pm.

In the third match, Lami will meet neighbors Navua at 5pm.

Meanwhile Suva is on a bye-week.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
