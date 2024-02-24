Begg heads to Auckland for trials

Bula Boys attacker Nabil Begg flew out of the country last night to attend trials with Auckland City FC in New Zealand.

The 19-year-old teen sensation is in line to become the third Fijian to join the most successful Kiwi club in the region, after Salesh Kumar and Roy Krishna who featured for the club over a decade ago.

Krishna also represented Auckland City at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 where he netted a goal and became the first Fijian to score in a world stage finals.

Ba Football Association has granted leave of absence to the youngster, with his progress and growth in the sport being the paramount focus.