Begg stays with Men In Black in 2024 season

Ba’s star Midfielder Nabil Begg has confirmed his decision to stay with the Men in Black for the 2024 season.

In an exclusive interview with FijiLive, Begg revealed that he is grateful for the opportunities in 2023.

“It was a great football season for me with tremendous exposure, I have learnt a lot”

His participation in the U20 World Cup and the U23 OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier, followed by the South Pacific Games, marked important milestones in his career.

He highlighted the team dynamics in the team, noting the blend of youth and experience.

“We have a very good set of young boys. We tried to win the Fiji Fact but fell short in the semis, and couldn’t make it past the pools in the BOG,” he said.

Despite these challenges, the team’s perseverance paid off with their victory in the IDC.

Looking ahead to 2024, the youngster is focused on the CVC and upcoming leagues.

With the transfer window open, there is uncertainty about team composition, but Begg remains hopeful.

“We’re unsure of who will stay and who will leave, but our squad is very good, a mix of young and experienced players. I hope we will remain united as a team,”

“The boys have been preparing individually, working hard off-season,” he concluded.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
