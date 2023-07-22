Saturday, July 22, 2023
Big shoes to fill but I am ready, says Muntz

Debutant Fiji Water Flying Fijians fly-half Caleb Muntz says he has big shoes to fill with the calibre of players he will marshal in today’s Punja’s Pacific Battle clash with the Ikale Tahi.

The 23-year-old said playing alongside superstars like Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra and Captain Waisea Nayacalevu will surely boost his confidence and it is going to be a cracker of a match against the Tongans.

“The boys on my outside (Tuisova and Nayacalevu) will surely boost my game and it’s a big step for me,” Muntz said.

He is also looking to form a good halves combination with fellow Fijian Drua teammate Frank Lomani.

“I have played with Frank for a year and half,so I’m pretty comfortable with Frank.”

Muntz added with the big guns in the centres, he’s hopeful the opportunity will give him a chance to spark.

“For those boys on my outside, it will probably make it easier for me, everyone will be looking at them and it might just give me a chance to run.”

The Flying Fijians host Tonga at Churchill Park at 3pm today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
