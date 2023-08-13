Big loss, slow start disappoints Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu expressed his disappointment over the side’s huge 5-1 loss to Fiji FACT champs Lautoka in their second Group A match of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Sunday.

“It’s a very disappointing result for us,” an unhappy Mannu told FijiLive.

“We came here for the three points but we failed.”

“Again slow start in the first half was the downfall for us. The team was focused enough to take the positive result but when you make silly mistakes and don’t perform then top teams will dominate over us.”

Mannu said the side will take the defeat as a learning curve and prepare for their last postponed pool match against host Nadi next month.

“We will wait for the result of the Navua and Nadi match. If Navua wins then we are out of the tournament.”

“Players made a lot of mistakes but we are still a young team and players will take this game as a lesson and look at the areas we lack at.”

“Some players still need exposure and more game time which we will continue to provide them in the league games.”

T/Naitasiri has only one point after their 0-0 draw against Navua on Saturday.