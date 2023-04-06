Thursday, April 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

BILL17 repealed in parliament

The i-Taukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act, formerly known as BILL17 has been repealed by Parliament unanimously.

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu, told Parliament that Opposition MP will not participate in the debate, as there is a pending matter in Court relating to Bill 17.

During the debate, Ministry for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said today is a day of celebrations for the i-Taukei landowners.

Speaking in the i-Taukei language in Parliament, Vasu said prior to the enactment of the Budget Amendment Act, no consultations with the landowning units, stakeholders, or the banks and others were conducted by the previous Government on the matter.

Vasu said that landowning units has welcomed the decision by Government to repeal the i-Taukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act.

“The Ministry of the i-Taukei Affairs were not given the opportunity to express their views on Bill 17. A lot has been against Bill 17, this would not have happened if proper consultations were conducted.”

Vasu added the all the 14 provinces are for the repeal and Banks have welcomed this as well.

Also, the Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad said that the previous Government railroaded this amendment under the Standing Order 51 – with no consultation whatsoever, with the Act’s primary stakeholders who are our i-Taukei customary landowners.

“How could we forget yet another dark stain of draconian political intimidation and persecution of dissenting voices such as many of our now sitting on this side of the House, when we were hauled by the CID police officers for repeated questioning about this law when we made statements against it.”

Prof Prasad said the other side who were there that day, all said in many different ways, that the intention for the law change was to improve business efficiency by eliminating delays in getting TLTB consent for mortgages.

He added, the previous Government disrespectfully crushed any opportunity for process of consultation with owners of the asset, which the TLTB is merely a custodian of.

The Attorney-General said the Government’s priority to review and repeal i-Taukei related laws that marginalize i-Taukei rights.

“Proper consultations with the Land Owning Units were not consulted properly in 2021 and the iTaukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act 2021 was rushed through during the last parliamentary process.”

“Those who were most affected by Act No. 22 of 2021 were the landowners who allowed the facilitation of the processing of mortgages, charges, caveats and pledges without the consent of the iTaukei Land Trust Board,” Turaga added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

MoE releases new Coke Games dates

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from Aprl 27 to 29 at the HFC Bank...
Fiji Parliament

New routes HK, Japan, soon: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji is experiencing incr...
Rugby

Gollings hopeful of a improved perf...

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is adamant the side continue its fo...
News

Pair charged for Tamavua assault

Police has revealed that the two men involved in the alleged assaul...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

MoE releases new Coke Games date...

Sports
The Coca-C...

New routes HK, Japan, soon: Gavo...

Fiji Parliament
Deputy Pri...

Gollings hopeful of a improved p...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Pair charged for Tamavua assault...

News
Police has...

MIDA Act repealed by Parliament

Fiji Parliament
The 2010 M...

Fiji 7s take on Canada

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Popular News

Sivo dots in Eels’ loss to...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Govt has the ability to pay off ...

Fiji Parliament
Deputy Pri...

LTA, Fiji Police to beef up traf...

News
Police and...

Govt to review Registration Act

Fiji Parliament
The Govern...

Goalie Sevanaia to miss Under 20...

Football
Nadroga go...

Tourist numbers doing well, $1.7...

Fiji Parliament
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Duo Charged For Common Assault