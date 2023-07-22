Saturday, July 22, 2023
Blake’s Eels contract to end this season

Barnstorming Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake’s contract with the Parramatta Eels will come to an end at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Blake is out of favour at the Eels and coming off-contract with two big clubs already setting their sights on the hardworking centre.

He could be an option for the North Queensland Cowboys as the 28-year-old has been playing reserve grade this season after losing his spot to teammate Sean Russell.

Blake played 22 games for the Eels during their run to the Grand Final last season and still has a bit to offer.

Without a contract for 2024, if the Cowboys or another side expresses interest, it’s hard to think Blake wouldn’t be keen to leave the Eels for the chance for more playing time in first grade.

Blake has some deficiencies in his game particularly in defence, but at his best, he is a potent attacking threat and the New Zealand native could thrive with the Saint George Illawarra Dragons as well.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
