Blues keep campaign on track

Fiji FACT champion Lautoka defeated host Nadi 3-1 in its second Group A match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants at Prince Charles Park today to keep its semifinal hopes intact.

After being held 1-1 by Navua yesterday, the Ronil Kumar coached side lifted its performance and stuck to its game plan throughout the encounter despite allowing the Jetsetters to score first.

Defender Vuniuci Tikomaimereke opened the scoring in the 31st minute through a counter-attacking move before nippy Afraz Ali found the leveler three minutes later by connecting well to a Aporosa Yada corner kick.

The teams rested 1-1 at halftime and Lautoka increased the tempo of the match and lanky marksman Saula Waqa got their second goal in the 60th minute.

Nigerian import Usman Omede sealed the important win with the third goal in injury time.

Bargain Box Lautoka now has 4 points and will meet Tailevu Naitasiri in its last group match at 12pm while Nadi will come up against Navua at 2pm.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
