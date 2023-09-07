Botitu expected to rejoin RWC squad

Utility back Vilimoni Botitu is expected to join the Flying Fijians in camp soon.

Reports from inside camp state that Botitu has already been contacted to rejoin his countrymen to replace Fiji’s first casuality of the Rugby World Cup in Caleb Muntz.

The Olympic Games gold medalist from Ba missed out on a spot in the final 33-member squad after being injured in the final match of the Pacific Nations Cup against Japan.

Botitu who generally plays in the midfield as an outside back has also played at flyhalf for Top 14 club Castres twice last season.