Budget to benefit the rich, burden the poor: Lal

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Ketan Lal says the 2023-2024 National Budget needs to be looked at closely, after the Minister for Finance indicated a reduction on fiscal duty on certain food items.

In a statement, Lal indicated that Prof Prasad in his announcement made audacious claims about his commitments to Fijians.

On Friday, the Deputy Prime Minister announced the Government’s decision to reduce fiscal duty on canned mackerel, corned mutton, corned beef, beef products, canned tomatoes, prawns, duck meat, and sheep/lamb meats.

Lal said it is important to remember that these same goods are now subject to a higher VAT rate of 15 per cent, up from 9 per cent – “This is a clear example of giving with one hand and taking away with the other.”

“It is also worth noting that these food items are not part of the essential items that were previously designated for a 0 per cent VAT rate, an initiative of the FijiFirst government to support ordinary Fijians.”

Opposition MP said instead, Prasad seems to believe that the average Fijian can find solace in consuming canned mackerel and corned beef, even if they have to pay more for it.

Lal said this is a slap in the face to the people of Fiji, who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“The people of Fiji deserve tangible actions and solutions, not mere rhetoric and empty gestures. It is clear that Prasad’s claims of being a champion for consumers are nothing more than empty words.”

“His decision to increase the VAT rate on the same goods he removed fiscal duty on, coupled with the overall inflationary impact of his policies, only exacerbates the financial burden on ordinary Fijians.”

Lal added, it was time for the Coalition Government to take responsibility for its misguided actions and prioritize the welfare of the people it claims to serve.