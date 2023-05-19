Friday, May 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Build on genuine reconciliation, teachers urged

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh has reminded members of the Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) to build on genuine reconciliation and acceptance when conversing about partnership.

While officiating at the 93rd Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting of FTU in Labasa, Singh said the Conference theme this year, “The Power of Educational Partnership” was in line with the learnings and experiences from the 144 years of commemoration and celebration on the arrival of the Girmitiyas to Fiji.

“The reconciliation gathering initiated by the Methodist Church of Fiji together with other denominations and Cabinet Ministers was a great opportunity and an emotional and humbling experience; and one that will go down into the history books of Fiji, “said Singh.

“The genuine apology with tears, the genuine repentance, the genuine compromise, the genuine reconciliation and the genuine acceptance by the victims and/or the representatives of the victims was very affectionate and warmhearted.”

“I believe that was the beginning of the new dawn for all of us that we need to build on when we talk about partnership.”

Singh reiterated that we will need to partner and work with other ethnic and religious groups without any differences to bring change that has been initiated by our leaders together with the current Government, which has now begun.

“Teachers are great change-makers. It is the Teachers who make the difference, it’s the children we teach who are our future, if they can think the way we want them to think, then change will eventuate and take its course.”

He pleaded with the teachers to see how they can better understand, share knowledge and awareness of each other’s culture, way of thinking and language, traditions, and beliefs.

“The Peoples’ Coalition Government comes with a lot of humility, inclusivity, and the involvement of people in making decisions and bringing all of us together – it’s about true democratization.”

Singh further urged the Fiji Teachers Union members to deliberate constructively and positively, deal with any differences harmoniously, continue with the good things and further improve what needs to be improved; and move forward together for the betterment of this nation.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for deci...

Former Fiji U20 defender Simione Nabenu has joined the Suva FC squa...
News

Foreign national faces more child s...

A 70-year-old foreign national who was charged with alleged sexual ...
News

Bank teller to front court over the...

A 42-year-old woman will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Cour...
Business

Fiji Airways announces additional H...

Just over a month after the resumption of flights to Hong Kong, Fij...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for d...

Sports
Former Fij...

Foreign national faces more chil...

News
A 70-year-...

Bank teller to front court over ...

News
A 42-year-...

Fiji Airways announces additiona...

Business
Just over ...

Get children screened early: Dr ...

News
Visiting p...

Kerevi confirmed to feature for ...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic...

Rugby
Argentina ...

PM announces set up of Dr Brij L...

News
Prime Mini...

We will fix oversight quickly, s...

News
The People...

Jamie Foxx undergoes physical re...

Entertainment
Jamie Foxx...

Nawaqanitawase among R12 top per...

Rugby
NSW Warata...

Junior Bula Boys ready for World...

Football
The Junior...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for decider