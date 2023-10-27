Bula among rising stars in Pacific Championship

Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula, who made his debut for the Vodafone Fiji Bati against the Cook Islands last Sunday, has been named as one of the rising stocks shining in Pacific Championship Week 2.

One of 10 debutants to take the field for Fiji, Bula still found a way to stand out among a host of quality NRL Bati representatives.

The Tigers rookie racked up an impressive 253 run metres, had two line breaks and capped his performance off with a crucial try to help ignite the Bati’s late surge against the Cook Islands.

Bursting onto the NRL scene in May this year, Bula was a shining light in another disappointing season for the Wests Tigers but fans have plenty of reason to be optimistic for a future headlined by the promising fullback.

Shifting momentum on several occasions for the Bati and putting his hand up for some tough carries, Bula proved to be a representative star of the future.

Meanwhile, Cook Islands experienced Esan Marsters, who has revealed his ambitions to return to the NRL in the lead-up to the game, makeshift halfback did his chances no harm with a dominant player-of-the-match-performance in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Despite his side falling to Fiji in the final stages of the match, Marsters left it all on the field, opening the scoring with a powerful carry and laying on another two tries for his teammates.

A regular centre for Huddersfield in the English Super League, the 27-year-old asked questions of the Fiji defence all game and finished with eight tackle breaks, three line breaks and 147 running metres.

Rising stars of week 2: Jahream Bula (Fiji), Kiana Takairangi (Cook Islands), Esan Marsters (Cook Islands), Matt Timoko (Kiwis), Jahrome Hughes (Kiwis), Abigail Roache (Kiwi Ferns), Jamayne Isaako (Kiwis).

The Bati will face their arch-rivals PNG Kumuls at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium in Port on Sunday.