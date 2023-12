The Bula Boys came from behind to beat Vanuatu 4-2 and claim the bronze medal at the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands today.

Fiji trailed 2-1 at halftime with youngster Thomas Dunn netting their lone goal.

The Rob Sherman coached side lifted its game in the second spell and Dunn leveled the scores before Nabil Begg and Merrill Nand got two further goals to seal the deal for the Fijians.