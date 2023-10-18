Wednesday, October 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bula Boys to march in camp on Sunday

A 22-member Fiji men’s football team will march into camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namosau, Ba on Sunday.

Bula Boys team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that the national head coach Rob Sherman, who is currently away in New Zealand, will arrive in the country on Friday.

Sherman together with assistant coach Marika Rodu and goalkeeper coach Leslie Cleevely will prepare the team for the 2023 Pacific Games which will be held in the Solomon Islands in November.

Meanwhile, Reddy has also confirmed that Fiji FA is currently in the process of including Fiji Under 23 and Ba defender Mohammed Fataul Raheem in the squad.

Reddy said they have sent Raheem’s application to FASANOC and are waiting for their approval.

The Bula Boys have close to five weeks to train before they depart for the tournament in Honiara.

Reddy has also confirmed that non-traveling reserves are Roy Krishna, Epeli Valevou, Abbu Zahid Shaheed, Mohammed Ramzan Khan and Sekove Naivakananumi.

Bula Boys: Akuila Mateisuva, Mohammed Alzaar Alam, Isikeli Sevanaia, Sairusi Nalaubu, Gabiriele Matansiga, Ikone Turagalailai, Ilimotama Jese, Kishan Sami, Setareki Hughes, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Brendan McMullen, Tevita Waranaivalu, Dave Radrigai Sterling Vasconcelos, Muni Shivam Naidu, Thomas Dunn, Aporosa Yada, Nabil Begg, Lekima Gonerau, Epeli Leiroti, Merrill Nand, Etonia Dogalau, Filipe Baravilala.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Bua man remains missing, six months...

A 48-year-old man who was last seen on the morning of 27 March, 202...
News

Certain crimes increased in Septemb...

While the overall crime rate recorded a 11 per cent decrease last m...
News

Overall crime rate falls by 11 per ...

The overall crime rate for the month of September recorded an 11 pe...
Rugby

Fijian quartet in RWC quarterfinals...

Four Flying Fijians have been named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup qua...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bua man remains missing, six mon...

News
A 48-year-...

Certain crimes increased in Sept...

News
While the ...

Overall crime rate falls by 11 p...

News
The overal...

Fijian quartet in RWC quarterfin...

Rugby
Four Flyin...

Cooks reshuffle players for Bati...

NRL
Cook Islan...

Peace in Pacific needs collectiv...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

7 Fijians lit up World Cup pool ...

Rugby
Seven Flyi...

Flamboyant Fijians go down fight...

Rugby
The Flying...

Fijian quartet in RWC quarterfin...

Rugby
Four Flyin...

Sahib to miss IDC semifinal agai...

Football
Top centra...

Blues overcome fitness challenge...

2023 IDC
Lautoka Co...

Fiji maintains active communicat...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Bua man remains missing, six months on