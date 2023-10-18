Bula Boys to march in camp on Sunday

A 22-member Fiji men’s football team will march into camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namosau, Ba on Sunday.

Bula Boys team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that the national head coach Rob Sherman, who is currently away in New Zealand, will arrive in the country on Friday.

Sherman together with assistant coach Marika Rodu and goalkeeper coach Leslie Cleevely will prepare the team for the 2023 Pacific Games which will be held in the Solomon Islands in November.

Meanwhile, Reddy has also confirmed that Fiji FA is currently in the process of including Fiji Under 23 and Ba defender Mohammed Fataul Raheem in the squad.

Reddy said they have sent Raheem’s application to FASANOC and are waiting for their approval.

The Bula Boys have close to five weeks to train before they depart for the tournament in Honiara.

Reddy has also confirmed that non-traveling reserves are Roy Krishna, Epeli Valevou, Abbu Zahid Shaheed, Mohammed Ramzan Khan and Sekove Naivakananumi.

Bula Boys: Akuila Mateisuva, Mohammed Alzaar Alam, Isikeli Sevanaia, Sairusi Nalaubu, Gabiriele Matansiga, Ikone Turagalailai, Ilimotama Jese, Kishan Sami, Setareki Hughes, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Brendan McMullen, Tevita Waranaivalu, Dave Radrigai Sterling Vasconcelos, Muni Shivam Naidu, Thomas Dunn, Aporosa Yada, Nabil Begg, Lekima Gonerau, Epeli Leiroti, Merrill Nand, Etonia Dogalau, Filipe Baravilala.