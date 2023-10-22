Bula scores on debut as Bati down Cook Islands

Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula scored a try on his debut for the Vodafone Fiji Bati to help his side beat the Cook Islands Aitu 22-18 in a thrilling Pacific Championships clash in Port Moresby today.

After going down 56-10 to PNG in the opening test a week ago, Cook Islands looked a much improved side leading the proceedings for the majority of the match but the star-studded Fiji Bati proved too strong in the end with the services of experienced NRL players such as Maika Sivo, Jahream Bula, Waqa Blake and Turuva all crossing for the new-look Bati side.

Despite misfiring several early opportunities, halfback Esan Marsters dummied the Fijian backline with a right foot step before powering over under the sticks to open the scoring.

Steven Marsters converted to give the Cook Islands a 6-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Five minutes later, centre Waqa Blake combined with Eels teammate and Papua New Guinea’s fan favourite Maika Sivo who scored in the left corner to make it 6-4.

Fiji was reduced to 12 players when they lost second rower Kitone Kautoga to the sin bin for high contact on Rhys Dakin in the 32nd minute.

The Cook Islands looked to capitalise on the advantage but NRL rookies Sunia Turuva and Bula produced some inspirational defence to deny Justin Estall-Makirere a chance to extend their lead before half time.

After Fiji had an early opportunity denied by obstruction in the opening minutes of the second half, Marsters’ delivered a superb offload for fullback Esom Ioka to score under the posts.

Marsters’ conversion made it 12-4 for the Cooks.

Fiji found some much needed spark through debutant Bula who pushed up inside in attack before breaking the line to score his first international try.

Wakeham converted to merge the gap at 12-10.

Fiji hit the lead for the first time of the match when Blake caught the Cook Islands defence napping, scooping up a loose ball which ricocheted off Bula’s head and Wakeham converted.

However, the Cook Islands stole back the lead with Marsters putting a powering Isaiah Cooper-Tetevano over from close range.

Marsters converted to make it 18-16.

Just six minutes to full time, Penrith Panthers winger and NRL Dally M Rookie of the Year Sunia Turuva stood up and muscled his way over the line and that was enough for the Bati to secure the victory at Port Moresby.

The teams:

Fiji Bati: Jahream Bula, Maika Sivo, Sunia Turuva, Waqa Blake, Mikaele Ravalawa, Kurt Donoghoe, Brandon Wakeham, Tui Kamikamica, Noah Nailagoliva, Gordon Whippy, Kitione Kautoga, Taane Milne, Caleb Navale, Penioni Tagituimua, Apisalome Saukuru, Watisoni Waqanisaravi, Sirilo Lovokuro, Pio Seci.

Cook Islands: Esom Ioka, Malachi Morgan, Kayal Iro, Alvin Maungatti, Steven Marsters, Brad Takairangi, Esan Marsters, Davvy Moale, Ruatapu Ngatikaura, William Samuel, Zane Tetevano, Reuben Porter, Pride Petterson-Robati, Kadiyae Ioka, Rhys Dakin, Justin Makirere, Takai Mokohar, Isaiah Cooper-Tetevano.